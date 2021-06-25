Ahmad Magdi

Referral Email Template

Ahmad Magdi
Ahmad Magdi
Hire Me
  • Save
Referral Email Template program referral template interface mobile illustration email design ux ui branding logo motion graphics 3d animation
Referral Email Template program referral template interface mobile illustration email design ux ui branding logo motion graphics 3d animation
Download color palette
  1. Screen Recording 2021-06-25 at 11.30.13 PM.mp4
  2. Web 1920 – 4.jpg
  3. Web 1920 – 5.jpg

Blabla Connect - Referral Email Template

For More Projects Visit Behance

Ahmad Magdi
Ahmad Magdi
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ahmad Magdi

View profile
    • Like