Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ted Kulakevich
unfold

Logomark Collection #4

Ted Kulakevich
unfold
Ted Kulakevich for unfold
Hire Us
  • Save
Logomark Collection #4 challenge design modern simple logomark logo
Logomark Collection #4 challenge design modern simple logomark logo
Download color palette
  1. Logo Marks #4.png
  2. Logo Marks #4 Black.png

100 day logo challenge next 6 logos. Looking to acquire any of these marks let me know. Cheers!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
unfold
unfold
We create delightful experiences for brands like yours.
Hire Us

More by unfold

View profile
    • Like