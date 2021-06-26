🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Download: https://creativemarket.com/Groens/5948280-Dickson-Family
Dickson is a sans font belonging to 10 font families, made in a very bold style. Dickson is a variable font with a slim style, coming in 10 straight weights.
Dickson works well in all brands, logos, magazines, movies. The different weights give you a wide host of applications, while the outlined fonts give a real modern feel to any project.
Multilingual support for multiple languages including: French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, Finnish, Swedish and many more.