Good for Sale
Dickson

Dikson

Price
$25
Good for sale
Dikson

Download: https://creativemarket.com/Groens/5948280-Dickson-Family
Dickson is a sans font belonging to 10 font families, made in a very bold style. Dickson is a variable font with a slim style, coming in 10 straight weights.

Dickson works well in all brands, logos, magazines, movies. The different weights give you a wide host of applications, while the outlined fonts give a real modern feel to any project.

Multilingual support for multiple languages including: French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, Finnish, Swedish and many more.

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
