Pouppe Finance App

(eng) Hey, guys!

That's a project I created to practice, an App to control personal finances. Looking for simplifying the process of keeping up with your finances.

I'll post other screens soon!

_________________________

(pt-br) Olá, pessoal!

Esse é um projeto que criei para praticar, um App para controlar finanças pessoais. Procurando simplificar o processo de manter suas finanças em dia.

Postarei outras telas em breve!