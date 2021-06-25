Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Roiyani

Story Fresh

Roiyani
Roiyani
  • Save
Story Fresh
Download color palette

Download: https://creativemarket.com/artisans/4084248-Story-Fresh
Story Fresh is a family script font, with 5 styles: brush, bold, medium, normal and light. also includes 1 serif font with a rough style.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Roiyani
Roiyani

More by Roiyani

View profile
    • Like