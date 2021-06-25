Download: https://creativemarket.com/artisans/4045565-Mentol

Mentol is a thick and soft font, very suitable in various media. it has a modern characteristic that gives it an exclusive appeal. Mentol is still single, we will update this font to a family font, this will be done soon.

Multilingual support for various languages including: French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, Finnish, Swedish, and more.

Mentol works great in any branding, logos, magazines, films. The different weights give you a full range of whole hosts of applications, while the outlined fonts give a real modern feel to any project.