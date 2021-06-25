🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Download: https://creativemarket.com/artisans/4045565-Mentol
Mentol is a thick and soft font, very suitable in various media. it has a modern characteristic that gives it an exclusive appeal. Mentol is still single, we will update this font to a family font, this will be done soon.
Multilingual support for various languages including: French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, Finnish, Swedish, and more.
Mentol works great in any branding, logos, magazines, films. The different weights give you a full range of whole hosts of applications, while the outlined fonts give a real modern feel to any project.