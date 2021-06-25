New Lobby - Buttons & Assets

Helloo!

Still about the New Lobby we've worked on buttons that can be tinted in Unity and reduce images, to do this I've worked in sprites divided by glows and behaviours that I can reproduce in another or reutilize separately if I needed.

So the glows are separated and the pressed base, a mask separated to give a darker color when clicked, the glows are separated to be more easy to implement in unity if no need of repositioning the exact layers.

Another detail is that each game mode has a Diamond, so when you change between them the pattern changes together.

The game mode cards are the unique buttons in the game that have their own sprites of color because the gradient, it's more accurate in sprite than in Unity.