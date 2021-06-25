Katie Blackman

Reclaim Animation

Reclaim Animation productivity list todo calendar purple website web design ui keyshape pink yellow blue animation hero app illustration design
Animation for the hero of our website, www.reclaim.ai

I used shapes from Figma to pull into Keyshape to create the animation. Super fun project to learn Keyshape.

