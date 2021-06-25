Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bentley Variantions

Bentley Variantions is the font family, Bentley Variantions is a font family that has 8 variations plus extrude in every variety, it is a model of modern calligraphy typefaces, in combination with a calligraphy writing style.

Can be used for various purposes.such as headings, logos, wedding invitation, t-shirt, letterhead, lable, news, posters, badges etc. Multilingual support for various languages including: French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, Finnish, Swedish, and more.

Bentley Variantions works great in any branding, logos, magazines, films. The different weights give you a full range of whole hosts of applications, while the outlined fonts give a real modern feel to any project.

OpenType features can be accessed by using OpenType smart programs such as Adobe Photo Shop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Indesign, Corel Draw and Microsoft Office. can also be accessed through the character map.

download: https://creativemarket.com/artisans/5385310-Bentley-Variantions%28BlackFridaySale%29

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
