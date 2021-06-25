Stefanie Sequeira

HeadRX Landing Page

HeadRX Landing Page healthcare website landing page web design illustration
I had this idea a while back to make fun of a few clichés all at once and it turned into this. I got to practice Illustrator, which I rarely touch, and make a color palette from scratch. Also there's a little easter egg. 😉

HeadRX is a fictional surgeon's clinic that specializes in giving people with Alegria proportions a more normal body shape and head.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
