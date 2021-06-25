Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sparsh Roy

E-Commerce Shop (Single Item) UI design Concept

Sparsh Roy
Sparsh Roy
  • Save
E-Commerce Shop (Single Item) UI design Concept ux vector ui typography logo illustration icon design branding app
Download color palette

Wanted to give more room to the hero of the screen.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Sparsh Roy
Sparsh Roy

More by Sparsh Roy

View profile
    • Like