We've studiyng the Interface of our Spades and based on our studies we've reached that spades players are more familiar and like to play casino games, so we've worked to give more casino aesthetic and more game concepts to the Interface, because the last one we've a lot of flat assets and app aesthetic.

And we've decided improve the experience of the users by bringing the matches options to a Selectio Screen instead of being hide in Settings screen.

First of all we've did a Benchmark with the directly competitors and casino games, after that we've worked with wireframe flows and we've play tested the flows at first with 5 users to discover improvements to the flow, later we've did improvements in the flow we did more 5 play tests.

After of all improvements we've worked in colorful visuals and buttons more juice to bring the casino gaming environment to the new interface.