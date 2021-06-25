Luka Grbelja Fischer

Knowledge is power. Share it.

Luka Grbelja Fischer
Luka Grbelja Fischer
  • Save
Knowledge is power. Share it. share power knowledge flat graphic design illustration vector design
Download color palette

The concept came into fruition by self examination of how my own mind works and how I visualize learned material. It expands as an outburst of knowledge diversified with creativity that runs amok, affecting everyone in the vicinity of it. A representative piece that showcases the spectacle.

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Luka Grbelja Fischer
Luka Grbelja Fischer

More by Luka Grbelja Fischer

View profile
    • Like