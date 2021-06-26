🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Download: https://creativemarket.com/Groens/5960192-Marston-Family
Marston is a Serif font family, which has a strong and bold character with seven variants, Marston gives a clear and elegant look to logos, quotes, advertisements and more.
Marston is a versatile typography filled with the character you want. with Marston you work.Marston has standard styles, Stylistic Alternates and ligatures. and includes upper and lower case letters, numbers and punctuation marks.
Marston have a File:
Marston TTF
Marston OTF
Multilingual support for various languages including: French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, Finnish, Swedish, and more.
Marston works great in any branding, logos, magazines, films. The different weights give you full range to explore a whole host of applications, while the outlined fonts give a real modern feel to any project.OpenType features can be accessed by using OpenType smart programs such as Adobe Photo Shop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Indesign, Corel Draw and Microsoft Office. can also be accessed through the character map.