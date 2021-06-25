Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jarin Tasnim Urmi

Online Fashion Shop App UI/UX Design

Jarin Tasnim Urmi
Jarin Tasnim Urmi
  • Save
Online Fashion Shop App UI/UX Design shopping shopping app app ux app ui dress shop online shopping e commerce app eshop app mobile app lifestyle fashion online shopping app e commerce
Download color palette

Hello there!

This is an user interface design of an online shopping app. Showing home screen and dress catalog section.

If you like my design feel free to show some Love!
Have any project?
Contract here jarintasnimurmi00@gmail.com

Jarin Tasnim Urmi
Jarin Tasnim Urmi

More by Jarin Tasnim Urmi

View profile
    • Like