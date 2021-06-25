🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sketch of Alicia Keys, applying some of the principles Andrew Loomis describes in his book on drawing women's faces. Overall I think it turned out well, although it doesn't look exactly like the photograph I was working from. I did find it much easier to draw a woman's face than a man's, maybe because I am a woman so I'm used to looking at a woman's face all the time, or just because women have somewhat finer features than men that are a little easier to capture...