Sketch of Alicia Keys, applying some of the principles Andrew Loomis describes in his book on drawing women's faces. Overall I think it turned out well, although it doesn't look exactly like the photograph I was working from. I did find it much easier to draw a woman's face than a man's, maybe because I am a woman so I'm used to looking at a woman's face all the time, or just because women have somewhat finer features than men that are a little easier to capture...