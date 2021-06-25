Katherine Strong

Alicia Keys

Katherine Strong
Katherine Strong
  • Save
Alicia Keys practice keys alicia sketch woman portrait illustration face
Download color palette

Sketch of Alicia Keys, applying some of the principles Andrew Loomis describes in his book on drawing women's faces. Overall I think it turned out well, although it doesn't look exactly like the photograph I was working from. I did find it much easier to draw a woman's face than a man's, maybe because I am a woman so I'm used to looking at a woman's face all the time, or just because women have somewhat finer features than men that are a little easier to capture...

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Katherine Strong
Katherine Strong

More by Katherine Strong

View profile
    • Like