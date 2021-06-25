Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Karl Nilsson

ODI Annual Report | 2020

The 2020 Annual Report for Our Daughters International. Read the full document, which includes information on ODI's strategy of helping grow victims into leaders in the fight against human trafficking in Nepal and India here. Or just ask me about it, I'm super involved with this org and love what they do.

