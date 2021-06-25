Wal Glezar

The Nipples Band Icon

Wal Glezar
Wal Glezar
  • Save
The Nipples Band Icon punk rock illustration logo typography type vector design futura chubby icon kick kit drum music merch nipples the
Download color palette

Icon design for The Nipples Band, projected use in the drum kit kick, social media, and merch.

Wal Glezar
Wal Glezar

More by Wal Glezar

View profile
    • Like