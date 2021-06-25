Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pexels Pro

Megafold Icon Logo | Brand Identity

Pexels Pro
Pexels Pro
  • Save
Megafold Icon Logo | Brand Identity symbol mark monogram identity app icon icon vector design app logo logo design branding brand identity branding logo
Download color palette

Megafold Icon Logo Design
I would love to hear your feedback on this design.

Contact for freelance work: pexelspro1@gmail.com
Thank you

Pexels Pro
Pexels Pro

More by Pexels Pro

View profile
    • Like