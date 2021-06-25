Alzavino Website Side Navigation

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Loved being able to do something a little out-of-the-ordinary on the navigation for this.
The side fly-out menu for Alzavino’s website lets visitors find not only food and drink but also social media and other pages on the website. The full-screen experience immerses the visitor and encourages exploration across all that the website has to offer.
alzavinowinetavern.com
Designers | @Adam Anderson @Jay Walter
(Also, see if you can detect the hidden easter egg in the logo. Don’t blink.)