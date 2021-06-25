Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jay Walter
Gardner Design

Alzavino Website Side Navigation

Loved being able to do something a little out-of-the-ordinary on the navigation for this.

The side fly-out menu for Alzavino’s website lets visitors find not only food and drink but also social media and other pages on the website. The full-screen experience immerses the visitor and encourages exploration across all that the website has to offer.

alzavinowinetavern.com

Designers | @Adam Anderson @Jay Walter

(Also, see if you can detect the hidden easter egg in the logo. Don’t blink.)

