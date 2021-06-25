Good for Sale
Overhead Typeface | Font

OVERHEAD is a geometric, vivid and strong typeface created for the sports brand industry. Overhead has a dynamic, athletic clear-cut appearance with a sharp slab serif in the upper part of the letterform, that empowers your design. This typeface has three weights, 256 glyphs each, uppercase and lower uppercase letterforms and extensive Latin script support. Overhead is a strong, bold somehow aggressive looking font therefore excellent to use for headers, logos, captions and posters, especially for the sports branding industry, but just as good for any other striking projects.

Product content:

Overhead Regular / FREE (personal use only)
Overhead Bold
Overhead Black
OTF file format
Long term support
Free features for the next updates
Extensive Latin script language support
Upper and lower uppercase font

I am looking forward to see what you make using OVERHEAD, feel free to tag me on Instagram @headfonts!

