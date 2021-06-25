SQUAD – Platform

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
In SQUAD, the idea is that the user create his own personalised table with his favourite football teams – national teams and clubs from more than 830 leagues around the world.
He will find the most important informations about each team: ranking and next or previous match of each league in which the team is involved.
Try it ➡️ https://squad.football