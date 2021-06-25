Jonas Reymondin

SQUAD – Platform

branding responsive sports soccer football grid uxui
In SQUAD, the idea is that the user create his own personalised table with his favourite football teams – national teams and clubs from more than 830 leagues around the world.
He will find the most important informations about each team: ranking and next or previous match of each league in which the team is involved.

Try it ➡️ https://squad.football

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
UX/UI Designer + Front-end Developer
