Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ayus R

Music Player App

Ayus R
Ayus R
  • Save
Music Player App neumorphic ux
Download color palette

Hi, Dribbblers! This is my exploration of a Music Player App. Hope you enjoyed it! Thanks for your likes and comments!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Ayus R
Ayus R

More by Ayus R

View profile
    • Like