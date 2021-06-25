Gracielle Pestana

Edit Partner

Edit Partner edit partner ui illustration design games euchre app game
  1. EditPartner-FlowFix.png
  2. edit-partner-products.png

Hello!

We've studied with our team of community that users wanted a feature to custom theirs partners in singleplayer, photo and name.

So worked on a studies, wireframes flows to test if users wanted to full personalize the partner, and buy special clothes and hairs.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
