Mel Dixon

Lash / Spell One Sheet

Mel Dixon
Mel Dixon
  • Save
Lash / Spell One Sheet poster design product design freelance graphic design 2d adobe indesign adobe photoshop minimal beauty branding typography
Download color palette

One sheet I created for the brand Lash / Spell. Their mission is to make everyone feel magical in own their natural beauty.

Mel Dixon
Mel Dixon

More by Mel Dixon

View profile
    • Like