Adrian Lelaj

Daily UI Challenge #010

Daily UI Challenge #010 dailyuichallenge dailyui010 dailyui10 sharebutton 010 ui app ux design design dailyui
Daily UI Challenge #10:
Design a social share button/icon and be mindful of the size, imagery, placement, and purpose for sharing.

This is awkward because I spent a while to make sure that the animation and prototype looked great and I cannot post videos unless I am paying for Dribbble Pro. So here is what my share button looks like before and after animation lol! Use your imagination! For the sake of the share button I designed a mobile version of Dribbble! Hope you enjoy!

