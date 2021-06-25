Daily UI Challenge #010

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Daily UI Challenge #10:
Design a social share button/icon and be mindful of the size, imagery, placement, and purpose for sharing.
This is awkward because I spent a while to make sure that the animation and prototype looked great and I cannot post videos unless I am paying for Dribbble Pro. So here is what my share button looks like before and after animation lol! Use your imagination! For the sake of the share button I designed a mobile version of Dribbble! Hope you enjoy!