SQUAD – Logo

SQUAD – Logo sports soccer football visual identity branding logo
SQUAD is the final project of my Interactive Media Designer studies. For the first time, I was able to create a website that featured one of my passions.
As an avid football fan, I realised that it was difficult to keep track of my favourite teams without using several applications or websites. So, I created a responsive platform that enable the user to find the results and rankings of his favourite football teams in one place.

➡️ https://squad.football

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
