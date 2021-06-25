🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
SQUAD is the final project of my Interactive Media Designer studies. For the first time, I was able to create a website that featured one of my passions.
As an avid football fan, I realised that it was difficult to keep track of my favourite teams without using several applications or websites. So, I created a responsive platform that enable the user to find the results and rankings of his favourite football teams in one place.
➡️ https://squad.football