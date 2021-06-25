Vidi Logomark

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Our Logomark (One-color/Black and white)

Born in a storm,
the fusion of two great cultures. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
-
Influenced by Roman and Japanese design, our crafted logo mark represents the multiple concepts of #contrast.
-⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
light and dark, edge and elegance, round and sharp, thick and thin, east and west, start and stop, forward and backward, dawn and dusk
-⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Polar opposites coming together to be something more,
the mark of moving culture.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
A boutique branding firm that uses creative to move culture.
