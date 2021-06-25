Vidi Logomark

Our Logomark (One-color/Black and white)

Born in a storm,

the fusion of two great cultures. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Influenced by Roman and Japanese design, our crafted logo mark represents the multiple concepts of #contrast.

light and dark, edge and elegance, round and sharp, thick and thin, east and west, start and stop, forward and backward, dawn and dusk

Polar opposites coming together to be something more,

the mark of moving culture.