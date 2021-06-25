Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rachel Hogue

Sleepy Hill

Rachel Hogue
Rachel Hogue
  • Save
Sleepy Hill illustration handlettering handdrawn design logomark logo brand branding
Download color palette

Logo concept for Sleepy Hill Farm with custom hand lettering and illustration.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Rachel Hogue
Rachel Hogue

More by Rachel Hogue

View profile
    • Like