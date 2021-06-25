3D-Disco

Cartoon Frog Animated 3D Model

3D-Disco
3D-Disco
  • Save
Cartoon Frog Animated 3D Model 3d-model sweet
Download color palette

Cartoon Frog Animated 3D Model is modeled in Blender (BLEND, FBX, OBJ, ABC, DAE, GLB, PLY, STL file formats are included in the package) and completely ready to be used in your games, animations, films, designs etc.

You can see animations at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4hjnVTD1h3o

You can purchase the model at:

ArtStation: https://www.artstation.com/a/6677788
Sketchfab: https://sketchfab.com/3d-models/cartoon-frog-animated-3d-model-7fd0fd74f904465bb9d0b21db437af7d
CGTrader: https://www.cgtrader.com/3d-models/animals/other/cartoon-frog-animated-3d-model
TurboSquid: https://www.turbosquid.com/3d-models/3d-cartoon-frog-animated-1746187

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
3D-Disco
3D-Disco
Like