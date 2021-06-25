🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Cartoon Frog Animated 3D Model is modeled in Blender (BLEND, FBX, OBJ, ABC, DAE, GLB, PLY, STL file formats are included in the package) and completely ready to be used in your games, animations, films, designs etc.
You can see animations at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4hjnVTD1h3o
You can purchase the model at:
ArtStation: https://www.artstation.com/a/6677788
Sketchfab: https://sketchfab.com/3d-models/cartoon-frog-animated-3d-model-7fd0fd74f904465bb9d0b21db437af7d
CGTrader: https://www.cgtrader.com/3d-models/animals/other/cartoon-frog-animated-3d-model
TurboSquid: https://www.turbosquid.com/3d-models/3d-cartoon-frog-animated-1746187