VALORANT Player Cards

In celebration of One Year since the launch of VALORANT, I wanted to share some of my favorite player cards that I designed in collaboration with Josh Kao and the Premium Content Team.

// _ Ego by OneTap
// _ Singularity
// _ Memento Mori

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
