VALORANT Player Cards

VALORANT Player Cards
In celebration of One Year since the launch of VALORANT, I wanted to share some of my favorite player cards that I designed in collaboration with Josh Kao and the Premium Content Team.

// _ Ancient Secrets
// _ Radianite Hazard
// _ Experiment X011

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
