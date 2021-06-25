Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yuriy 🧠

Habit tracker

Yuriy 🧠
Yuriy 🧠
Hire Me
  • Save
Habit tracker routine todolist to do app ui clean design clean ui habits habit tracker
Habit tracker routine todolist to do app ui clean design clean ui habits habit tracker
Download color palette
  1. Frame 35.png
  2. Frame 44.png

Habit-forming app for people who’d like to bring something new to their casual routine.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Yuriy 🧠
Yuriy 🧠
Using neuroscience to build addictive products
Hire Me

More by Yuriy 🧠

View profile
    • Like