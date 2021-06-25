Ammi Teir

Thinkific Knowledge Icon Set

Icon set for the Thinkific "Knowledge is power. Share it." challenge.

I chose to create icons that represent how we learn – speaking, thinking, writing, reading, watching.

I love learning and teaching, so I'm excited to explore the Thinkific platform.

Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
