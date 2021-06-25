Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vermillion Wolf

break the stigma!

Vermillion Wolf
Vermillion Wolf
  • Save
break the stigma! breaking stereotypes turning heads change for the better mental health support mental health awareness colourful art vibrant revolution rainbow colours pop artist pop art mental health impacting colourful change breaking
Download color palette

this piece is a genial piece to push and break the negative stigmas against people who suffer with mental health

Vermillion Wolf
Vermillion Wolf

More by Vermillion Wolf

View profile
    • Like