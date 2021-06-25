HasPan App

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a HasPan Mobile App UI Design (Re-design) I've made.
HasPan is an android application for people who produce livestock, gardens, handmade products for sale to all buyers or companies through this application by easily contacting messages to farmers / ranchers and product owners.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Feel free to contact us for freelance project:
kurniaachmadi10@gmail.com
I hope you like it....
Any Feedback?
Thank you :)