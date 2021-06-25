Diva Kurnia Achmadi

HasPan App

Diva Kurnia Achmadi
Diva Kurnia Achmadi
  • Save
HasPan App garden mobile app product figma mockup android harvest design ui app ux
Download color palette

This is a HasPan Mobile App UI Design (Re-design) I've made.

HasPan is an android application for people who produce livestock, gardens, handmade products for sale to all buyers or companies through this application by easily contacting messages to farmers / ranchers and product owners.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Feel free to contact us for freelance project:
kurniaachmadi10@gmail.com

I hope you like it....
Any Feedback?
Thank you :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Diva Kurnia Achmadi
Diva Kurnia Achmadi

More by Diva Kurnia Achmadi

View profile
    • Like