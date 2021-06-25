Harvest App

This is a HasPan Mobile App UI Design (Re-design) I've made.

HasPan (Harvest) is an android application for people who produce livestock, gardens, handmade products for sale to all buyers or companies through this application by easily contacting messages to farmers / ranchers and product owners.

