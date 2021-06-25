Vikas Kumar

Web Dashboard

Vikas Kumar
Vikas Kumar
  • Save
Web Dashboard dashboard web webui websiteui vector ui logo illustration icon ux appuiux branding app design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,
Take a look at Web Layout! What do you think?

Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback.

Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks.

Vikas Kumar
Vikas Kumar

More by Vikas Kumar

View profile
    • Like