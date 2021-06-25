🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The Royal Enfield Continental GT 350 is a cafe racer bike that is soon going to launch in India. It will come with a retro-styled cafe racer type design that will be inspired by its bigger sibling. It will have a single-cylinder engine with fuel-injection and air-cooling technology. This cafe racer will come with features like ABS, analogue-digital instrument console, and spoke rim wheels. The Royal Enfield continental GT 350 will be the cheapest cafe racer bike on sale in India. Source: https://www.mototechindia.com/royal-enfield-continental-gt-350/