The Royal Enfield Continental GT 350 is a cafe racer bike that is soon going to launch in India. It will come with a retro-styled cafe racer type design that will be inspired by its bigger sibling. It will have a single-cylinder engine with fuel-injection and air-cooling technology. This cafe racer will come with features like ABS, analogue-digital instrument console, and spoke rim wheels. The Royal Enfield continental GT 350 will be the cheapest cafe racer bike on sale in India. Source: https://www.mototechindia.com/royal-enfield-continental-gt-350/