Cody Montefusco

Champions of Louisiana

Cody Montefusco
Cody Montefusco
  • Save
Champions of Louisiana badge lockup pelican mark identity design logo design champion vector type design color branding logo illustrator
Download color palette

This was a one-off logo for a 'Champions' program that aimed to highlight individuals and companies that exhibited actions that benefited, helped and elevated the communities and the state of Louisiana as a whole. Sadly they went in another direction, but was proud of this regardless! :)

Cody Montefusco
Cody Montefusco

More by Cody Montefusco

View profile
    • Like