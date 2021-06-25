Vermillion Wolf

the beauty within your soul

mixed medias vibrant self confidence colourful believe in yourself beauty within
i created this piece to prove just a sample of what i see in a beautiful girl i know!
self confidence can be a struggle for most but if you can prove there is still beauty within your soul or prove someone to believe in themselves it gives you or them hope.

