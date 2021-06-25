New Yamaha MT-25

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Yamaha MT-25 is a mid-capacity streetfighter bike and here is a digital image of this beautiful streetfighter bike. It comes with a twin cylinder engine and 6-speeed gearbox. The MT-25 is one of the most powerful and fastest streetfighter bikes in the 250cc segment. It comes with premium features like LED headlamps, digital LCD console, alloy wheels, and liquid cooling technology. Get more details about the MT-25 here: https://www.mototechindia.com/yamaha-mt-25/