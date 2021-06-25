Zach Furr

The Velvet Hammer

The Velvet Hammer procreate illustration midcentury dallas local beer craft beer brewery peticolas beer
Is it weird to make fanart for a beer...? Maybe, but Peticolas Brewing's "Velvet Hammer" is a beer that will always be near and dear to my heart. It was one of the first local craft beers that I fell in love with. That smooth, hoppy taste just lulls you into a feeling of boozy-woozy happiness.

