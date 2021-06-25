The Park Café Mark

I had the most fun developing a bespoke version of the “egg skull and cross bacon” symbol that The Park Café appears to have adopted from the public domain. It’s a fun idea, but I couldn’t find a very good rendering of it anywhere, so I redrew it. Making it work in black and white (unlike the color versions more commonly found) strengthens it as an icon and makes it more distinctive.

See the whole project here:

https://www.pbjameson.com/blog/2020/1/8/the-park-cafe