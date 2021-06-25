The Park Café Mark

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I had the most fun developing a bespoke version of the “egg skull and cross bacon” symbol that The Park Café appears to have adopted from the public domain. It’s a fun idea, but I couldn’t find a very good rendering of it anywhere, so I redrew it. Making it work in black and white (unlike the color versions more commonly found) strengthens it as an icon and makes it more distinctive.
See the whole project here:
https://www.pbjameson.com/blog/2020/1/8/the-park-cafe