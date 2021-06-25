A greeting postcard

The task was to create a postcard 10 * 15 centimeters in PNG format using image tracing and only 4 primary colors 🚀.

I took a dinosaur as a basis, it was originally a raster image, but I translated into a vector format in Adobe Illustrator. Using the pen tool, as well as other shapes, I made the vectors as flexible and beautiful as possible. Then I drew the composition and painted it.

I used 4 primary colors: red, green, blue, yellow. I also added shadows to the main elements - gifts, dinosaur. Then I painted other small elements and created a pattern, which I superimposed on top of the background.

I disassembled the typography into curves and colored the letters.

The result is an entertaining and bright postcard that will enhance the mood of any person 🦖🤍.

Waiting for your comments ❤️