The Park Café Street Sign

The Park Café Street Sign signage typography branding restaurant graphic design
I added “breakfast” and “lunch” to the primary street signage because The Park Café is not open for dinner, which is good to communicate for the uninitiated (and good for fitting the more square logotype into the existing rectangular sign).

See the whole project here:
https://www.pbjameson.com/blog/2020/1/8/the-park-cafe

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
