Kristina Petrova

StringerHub — Landing Page

Kristina Petrova
Kristina Petrova
  • Save
StringerHub — Landing Page uiux ui video platform ux landing page design web design figma
Download color palette

Hi! 👋

This is a landing page for StringersHub, who have developed a worldwide video sharing platform.

The task was to make a landing page in the corporate style of the company, but with a certain twist.

You can find me here:

Instagram | Behance | Linkedin

Email: kgpet@mail.ru 📩

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Kristina Petrova
Kristina Petrova

More by Kristina Petrova

View profile
    • Like