Brandon Jameson

The Park Café Drawings

Brandon Jameson
Brandon Jameson
The Park Café Drawings restaurant iconography branding illustration graphic design
I don't know the roots of The Park Café's connection to baseball, but I ran with it in these illustrations used to fill in gaps in the menu and to start exploring a new visual vocabulary for the brand.

See the whole project here:
https://www.pbjameson.com/blog/2020/1/8/the-park-cafe

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Brandon Jameson
Brandon Jameson

