Packaging Design for Enigma Comfort

Packaging Design for Enigma Comfort typography app vector logo illustration icon design branding
Packaging Design for Enigma Comfort typography app vector logo illustration icon design branding
This is a packaging design for a client who has a company Enigma. The logo and company colours were given to me for the designs. I had to work out the dimensions of the box. From there I created designs and communicated with the client till they were happy with the design idea. I created the box die cut outs and designed in the cut outs. I then made a product mock up to show the client how it would look on their product. The client was very happy with the designs.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
