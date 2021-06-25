The Park Café Menu

I redesigned a few key pieces to give a taste of the impact a new identity could have on The Park Café brand. The menu is encased in the tables, so it’s prominent. Aside from featuring the new logo, I cleaned up the layout and added illustrations for visual interest and to fill in holes that happen naturally as the information flows in.

See the whole project here:

https://www.pbjameson.com/blog/2020/1/8/the-park-cafe